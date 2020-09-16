Cathy Little
Catherine "Cathy" Ann Little, 69, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Sept. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1950, to John Schmitt and Melba Jo Hamilton Schmitt.
Cathy was a hairdresser by trade, but her real joys were photography and making stained glass.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Scott Little; two sons, Michael McGuire (Jennifer) of Belleville, Ill., and Bryan McGuire (Dana) of Fort Smith; three sisters, Teresa Speir of Muskogee, Okla., Jo Linebaugh (Larry) of Garland, Texas, and Marian Griffin (Gary) of Van Buren; three brothers, Brother Jude Schmitt of Subiaco and Jimmy Schmitt (Denise) and Thomas Schmitt, both of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
