Cathy Orsbun
Cathy Anne Orsbun, who resided in Fort Smith, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1969, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Larry Wayne Carpenter Sr. and Mary Lou (Suppenbach) Carpenter. She was 50 years old. Cathy was a restaurant manager at Schlotzsky's in Fort Smith. She was a volunteer for Crawford County Literacy Council in Van Buren and an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Cathy loved her husband, children and grandchildren very much and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Tony Messmer and Cole Jackson; her father, Larry Wayne Carpenter Sr; and a brother, Larry Carpenter Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Orsbun; two children, Crystal Knox and husband Mason of Van Buren and Jeff Messmer and fiancée Sherry Fowler of Greenwood; her stepchildren, Nena Brown and husband Earl of Barling and Sheldon Orsbun of Tucker; her mother and stepfather, Mary and Jerry Coffman of Independence, Mo.; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Pastor Tommie Rhamy will officiating the service.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020