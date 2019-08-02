|
|
Cathye Browning
Cathye L Browning of Fort Smith was born April 6, 1955, in Amarillo, Texas, to Cecil and Martha (Mott) Cooper and passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 64.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Browning of the home; father, Cecil Cooper of the home; mother, Martha Cooper of Fort Smith; sons, R.A. Paul and wife Holly of Fort Smith, Brian Paul and wife Mikey of Greenwood; brothers, Robert Cooper of Branson, Missouri, and Randy Cooper of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Christian Jones and wife Katie of Lavaca, Lane Paul of Greenwood and Bailey Paul of Boston; and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Kilcrease.
Cathye collected Angels, loved her two dogs, and loved to fish.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood with the Rev. Vernon Stone officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from noon-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where family will greet friends from 1-3 p.m.
To sign Mrs. Browning's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 3, 2019