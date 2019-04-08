|
Catrina Mitchell
Catrina Nicole Mitchell, 33, of Alma passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a former employee of Long John Silver's in Van Buren and of the Christian faith. She was born July 13, 1985, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at 12:30 p.m. at Lee's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two daughters, Kaina Lee and Kyra Mitchell, both of the home; one son, Joshua Hudson of the home; mother, Christine Mitchell of Alma; father, Harold Mitchell of Alma; sisters, Kristy Smallwood of Fort Smith, Brittany Gann of Alma and Raylene Myers of Van Buren; brothers, Brandon Mitchell of Mulberry, Cody Mitchell of Fort Smith, Wesley Johnson of Van Buren, Brandon Gann of Van Buren, Tristian Murchenson of Alma and Archie Caudill of Fort Smith; grandparents, Doris and Tommy Mitchell of Van Buren, Lorraine Boyd of the home and Loyd Johnson of Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her brothers.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019