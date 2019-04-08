Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catrina Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catrina Mitchell


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catrina Mitchell Obituary
Catrina Mitchell
Catrina Nicole Mitchell, 33, of Alma passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a former employee of Long John Silver's in Van Buren and of the Christian faith. She was born July 13, 1985, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at 12:30 p.m. at Lee's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two daughters, Kaina Lee and Kyra Mitchell, both of the home; one son, Joshua Hudson of the home; mother, Christine Mitchell of Alma; father, Harold Mitchell of Alma; sisters, Kristy Smallwood of Fort Smith, Brittany Gann of Alma and Raylene Myers of Van Buren; brothers, Brandon Mitchell of Mulberry, Cody Mitchell of Fort Smith, Wesley Johnson of Van Buren, Brandon Gann of Van Buren, Tristian Murchenson of Alma and Archie Caudill of Fort Smith; grandparents, Doris and Tommy Mitchell of Van Buren, Lorraine Boyd of the home and Loyd Johnson of Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her brothers.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.