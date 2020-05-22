Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Roland Pentecostal Church
Caurtha Reed Obituary
Caurtha Reed
Caurtha L. Reed, 90, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, May 22, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Reed; her parents, A.C. and Rose (Colson) Cohea; two sisters, Mavis Watkins and Melva Easter; and a brother, C.N. Cohea.
She is survived by two sons, Jimmy Reed and wife Kathy of Roland and Bruce Reed of Seymour, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Christal Gilmore and husband Cody of Alma, Alex Reed and wife Victoria of Twinsburg, Ohio, Dr. Meagan Reed of Roseville, Minn., Jack Reed of Shakopee, Minn., Amanda Howard and husband Skip of Van Buren, Shelly Keith and husband Steven of Roland and Shalisa Edwards and husband Brian of Muldrow; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Roland Pentecostal Church with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020
