Cecil Archey
Cecil "Buck" Eugene Archey, 75, of Cameron passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Cameron. Buck was born June 23, 1944, in Fairhill, Okla., to Edward A. and Clauda (Hilburn) Archey. He was a carpenter and a rancher. Buck served in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Jim, George, Robert, Roy, Jiggs, Bill and Delbert; and three sisters, Elise Hale, Lois Brown and Foy Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda; a son, Michael Shawn Archey of Cameron; three grandchildren, Austin David Archey and wife Kaylee of Kentucky and Victoria Lynn Archey and Westin Cole Archey of Poteau; a sister, Francis Loomis of Williams, Okla.; a brother, Ray Archey of Shady Point; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Leonard Presley officiating with interment to follow at Greenhill Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 2-5 p.m. Sunday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 25, 2020