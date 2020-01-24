Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Archey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Archey


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Archey Obituary
Cecil Archey
Cecil "Buck" Eugene Archey, 75, of Cameron passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Cameron. Buck was born June 23, 1944, in Fairhill, Okla., to Edward A. and Clauda (Hilburn) Archey. He was a carpenter and a rancher. Buck served in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Jim, George, Robert, Roy, Jiggs, Bill and Delbert; and three sisters, Elise Hale, Lois Brown and Foy Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda; a son, Michael Shawn Archey of Cameron; three grandchildren, Austin David Archey and wife Kaylee of Kentucky and Victoria Lynn Archey and Westin Cole Archey of Poteau; a sister, Francis Loomis of Williams, Okla.; a brother, Ray Archey of Shady Point; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Leonard Presley officiating with interment to follow at Greenhill Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 2-5 p.m. Sunday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -