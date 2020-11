Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecil Dickson

Cecil Thomas Dickson, 87, of Wister died Nov. 6, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by two stepsons, Carl Stevenson and Douglas Carr; two sisters, Lorene Naylor and Betty Lang; two brothers, Ernie and Melvin Dickson; and two grandchildren.