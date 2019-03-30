|
Cecil O'Neal
Cecil R. O'Neal, 75, of Hodgen died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday at Big Creek Baptist Church with burial at Page Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; two daughters, Shelley Kelley and Shelia Hollan; three sons, Keith O'Neal and Kail and Craig Ghigo; a sister; two brothers; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019
