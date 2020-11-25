Cecil Russell
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Cecil Lavern Russell shares his passing on Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Cruces, N.M. He was born Oct. 15, 1933, to Howard and Edna Russell in Quinton, Okla.
Cecil grew up in Fort Smith with his seven siblings. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1951, where he served for 23 years, including the Korean and Vietnam wars. In 1954, he married Doris Marie Wayt, to whom he was married for 66 wonderful years. During his years in the military as well as after his service, the family moved a lot and created many friendships. He lived life to the fullest, whether on the golf course, fishing on the lake or riding his Honda Gold Wing. For over 60 years, he was involved with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations.
Doris survives Cecil, as well as his four children, Steven Russell (Gayle), Renee Russell Myers (John Creek), Billy Russell and Rodney Russell (Dawn); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Wanda James, Wanell Albaugh and Willene Bonofed.
In lieu of a funeral service, the family is planning a celebration of life for this wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home.
