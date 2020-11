Or Copy this URL to Share

Cecilia Taylor

Cecilia Taylor, 100, of Ozark died Nov. 3, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus with burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral home.

Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with visitation to follow until 9 p.m.



