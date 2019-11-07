|
|
Champ Hinton
Champ Carroll Hinton, 90, of Fort Smith passed from this life Nov. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. Champ was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Fort Smith to the late Champ Clark and Juanita Carroll Hinton. After a completing his education, Champ enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of staff sergeant before being honorably discharged. Following the Air Force, Champ began his automotive career in Detroit and later with the establishment of Champ Hinton Arborland Dodge in Ann Arbor, Mich. After many successful years in Ann Arbor, Champ came home to Fort Smith, where he successfully operated, along with J.T. Cox, Hinton-Cox Pontiac, later known as Champ Hinton Pontiac, until his retirement in 1983. Retirement for Champ didn't last long before he established the still successful after 38 years, Champ Hinton Enterprises. Champ was proud to say he earned eagle scout with Boy Scout Troop No. 2 at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, where he was still a member. He also successfully bred and raced thoroughbred horses at his Circle H Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Robert Champ Williams; and his sister, Dr. Betty Jean Hinton.
Champ is survived by his wife of days shy of 60 years, Carol McGrew Hinton; his daughter, Lisa Hinton; his granddaughter, Whitney Ashing; and his great-grandson, Easton John Ashing.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Roebuck Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Private family burial with U.S. Air Force honors will be at Forest Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Arkansas Sleepers Basketball Program.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019