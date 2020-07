Or Copy this URL to Share

Chan Phan

Cang Van Phan, 90, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Chiu Thi Tran; five sons; two daughters; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



