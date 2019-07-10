|
|
|
Chance Butchner
Chance Edward Butchner, 45, of Ozark died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Stillwell Cemetery in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Amber; a son, Wyatt Butchner of the home; his parents, Deloris and Don Smith of Clarksville; two sisters, Rolana Havener of Little Rock and Chanda Wisdom of Van Buren; and a brother, Tim Smith of Lamar.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019