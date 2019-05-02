|
Chancela Morse
Chancela Jean Morse, 50, of Washburn, formerly of Booneville, joined her precious mother, Violet Johnston, in their heavenly home Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Chancela was born June 3, 1968, in Fort Smith to J.B. and Violet Fleming. She was a member of Washburn Church of Christ and worked for the State of Arkansas for almost 27 years. She loved to travel with her family and friends, especially to Mexico.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, her beloved grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, who she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Richard Morse; stepdaughter, Amanda Morse; grandchildren, Trinity, Tristan and Kaylee; her father and stepmom, J.B. and Terry Fleming of Waveland; her sister and best friend, Michele Philips of Greenwood; her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Alecia Fleming of Greenwood; her sister, Lacey Fleming of Booneville; nieces and nephews (her babies), Christopher Case, Emily Philips, Florian Fleming, Lucas Settle, Jean-Paul Philips, Abigail Fleming, Christian Fleming and Lauren Settle; her auntie, Wanda; uncle, James Hester; uncle, Eddie Goodwin; aunt and uncle, Murel and Gene Fleming; aunt, Linda Fleming; her "adopted mom," Glenda Palmer. Chancela also leaves behind a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.
All who loved or were inspired by Chancela are invited to attend a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Washburn Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Washburn Church of Christ, 9622 E. AR-252, Greenwood, AR 72936, for the Institute of Biblical Studies in Suryapet, India; or Special Olympics of Arkansas, 2115 Main St., North Little Rock, AR 72114.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019