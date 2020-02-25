|
Chandus Boone
Chandus Dalton Boone, 87, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Fayetteville. He retired from sales and management of auto parts stores and worked in the produce department at Harps. He was a Church of Christ deacon and Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Boone; and a daughter, Vickie Boone Novi.
He is survived by a son, Ricky Boone and wife Stacy of Fayetteville; a sister, Sandra Kleck and husband Bobby of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Aurora Boone of Fayetteville; a niece, Karen Kleck of Greenwood; and a nephew, Kevin Kleck and wife Tara and their daughter Laityn Kleck of Greenwood.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Valley View Cemetery in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020