|
|
|
Chansamout Sayvongsa
Chansamout Sayvongsa, 59, of Russellville died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle.
He is survived by his wife, Vilayranh; three children, Jeremy, Kelly and Amy Sayvongsa; his parents, Chanob and Khongmee Sayvongsa; his siblings, Bounsing, Saykham, Thongphout, Soudtha, Bounpheng, Sam and Khamlra Sayvongsa; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019