Chantharat Sengsavang Obituary
Chantharat Sengsavang
Chantharat Sengsavang, 65, of Booneville died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home and farm near Booneville. He was born Jan. 1, 1954, in Laos to Bovaphan and Bounieng Sengsavang. He was a farmer and of the Buddhist faith.
Service will be held at noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Sengsavang of the home; and one daughter, Jackie Soukhasuen of the home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019
