|
|
Chantharat Sengsavang
Chantharat Sengsavang, 65, of Booneville died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home and farm near Booneville. He was born Jan. 1, 1954, in Laos to Bovaphan and Bounieng Sengsavang. He was a farmer and of the Buddhist faith.
Service will be noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Viengmany of the home; and two daughters, Judy Sengsavang and Jackie Soukhasuen of the home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2019