Charlene Gladwin
Charlene Fern (Peg) Gladwin, 93, of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She lost a brief battle with COVID-19.
Peg was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Alice Thorpe; husband of 59 years, Myrt Gladwin; son, Jim Gladwin; and sister, Doris Bachelder. Peg was a homemaker. She and her husband loved road trips, fishing and sharing time with friends and family.
Peg is survived by sons, Dan (Donna) of Greenwood, and Bob (Laura) of Little Rock; daughter, Patty Campbell (Chip) of Pensacola, Fla.; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service isn't scheduled, cremation arrangements are under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202 or at: www.archildrens.org
