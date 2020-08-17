1/1
Charlene Munsch
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlene Anne (Adams) Munsch, 66, Sapulpa, Okla., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born July 24, 1953, in Orange, Texas, along with her twin sister Charlotte.
She was a God-loving Christian who enjoyed daily Bible study with Francis and friends. She was a nursing assistant and spent several years caring for people in home health and hospice. Charlene enjoyed raising Pekingese puppies for many years. She was very talented — she cross-stitched, knit and crocheted along with an assortment of many other crafts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Owanda Ruth (Chambers) Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Adam James Munsch of Sapulpa; two sons, Jeremy Russell Adams of Sapulpa and Gabriel Silas Noah McPeek of Van Buren; her father, Barney Adams of Fort Smith; two sisters, Charlotte Dianne Walker of Lowell and Linda L. Rouse and husband Mike of Bethel Heights; two brothers, Stephen Adams of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Kenneth Adams of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
