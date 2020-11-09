Charlene Ross

Charlene Ross, 93, of Booneville passed away Nov. 8, 2020, in Booneville. She was born May 26, 1927, in Washburn to Hill and Mittie Bell (Phillips) Turner.

She married Carl Ross on Nov. 12, 1945, and as a military wife, they did many tours together. They were married for 54 years. Her life was fulfilled by her granddaughters, Halleigh and Jordan. Charlene loved to travel and saw big portions of our world. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, quilting and playing Bingo.

She loved and she was loved. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ross; her parents; a great-granddaughter, Rhyleigh Terry; a stepdaughter, Shirley Emberton; two brothers, Doug and Granville Turner; and three sisters, Phyllis Hammond, Billie Louthian and Mary Thompson.

She is survived by a son, Michael Ross, a great joy of her life; two granddaughters, Halleigh and Jordan Ross; a great-granddaughter, Kennady Witt; a brother, Bobby Turner and wife Shirley; a sister, Maxine Jones (Scott); a brother-in-law, Richard Hammond; a sister-in-law, Gerry Lively; and four stepgrandchildren, Aileen, Carla, Alvie and Perry Emberton.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.

Honorary pallbearers are Alvie Emberton, Perry Emberton, Steve Louthian, Mike Springer, Jimmy Ross, Joe Turner, Tinker Turner, Avery Sacolic, Scott Hammond and Bryan Hammond.



