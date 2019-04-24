|
|
Charlene Simmons
Charlene Simmons, 99, of Waldron passed away April 22, 2019, at Waldron Nursing Center. Charlene was born Aug. 19, 1919, in Waldron to the late Thomas Newton and Mattie Mahania (Goddard) Bottoms.
Charlene was survived by three sister-in-laws, Sue Bottoms and Billie Bottoms, both of Waldron, and Anita Bottoms of Bakersfield, Calif.; one stepson, Larry Simmons; 19 nieces and nephews; and other close family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Otis, Glen, J.T., Malcolm, Bud, Bob and Horace Bottoms; three sisters, Mary Nell Whitson, Gladys Hughes and an infant sister.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Bush Cemetery with burial to follow under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Bottoms, Randy Bottoms, David Bottoms, Amos Zimmer and Bobby Bottoms.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019