Charles Jack Allen, 90, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery.
He is survived by wife, Geraldine; two daughters, Sue Smith and Rosalie Allen, both of Sallisaw; two sons, Chuck Allen of Sallisaw and Rodney Allen of Muldrow; a sister, Nelta Grimes of Texarkana, Texas; and 12 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 am to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on July 3, 2019
