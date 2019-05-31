|
Charles Bowden
Charles David Bowden, 91, of Booneville passed from this life Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Magazine to the late Clark and Minnie (Newsom). Charles was retired from Contel Telephone Co., now Verizon, and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle for many years. He was a member of Glendale Baptist Church, American Legion Post No. 109 in Magazine and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bowden; one son, Gary David Bowden; one sister, Zuleka Jean Scrudder; three brothers, Clyde, Earnest and Eston Bowden; and one stepson, Gary Thomas.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Glendale Baptist Church, near Booneville, with burial at Old Union Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Glendale Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Thomas-Bowden of the home; two daughters, Nakita "Nikki" Parker and husband Dale of Booneville and Sue Scott and husband Kenneth of Magazine; three grandchildren, Clark Parker and wife Tori, Rachel Ewing and husband Heath and Aunna Clements and husband Butch; three great-grandchildren, Dillon Ewing and Bryce and Claire Parker; three stepchildren, Sandra Hefley and husband Tommy of Booneville, Susan Kendall and husband Matt of Henderson, Nev., and Tim Thomas and wife Helen of Greenwood; a host of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Clark Parker, Heath Ewing, Don Thrasher, Michael Ray, Joe Roberts and Jesse Roberts.
Honorary pallbearers are June Roberts, Joe H. Earp, Paul G. Wisley, Webster Watts and Darvin Longley.
Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at .
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019