1/
Charles Brewer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Brewer
Charles "Kenny" K. Brewer, 73, of Sallisaw died Aug. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Becky Raborn; a son, Dave Haskins; two sisters, Betty Atterberry and Lois Langford; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved