Charles Brewer

Charles "Kenny" K. Brewer, 73, of Sallisaw died Aug. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Becky Raborn; a son, Dave Haskins; two sisters, Betty Atterberry and Lois Langford; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store