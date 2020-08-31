Charles Brewer
Charles "Kenny" K. Brewer, 73, of Sallisaw died Aug. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Becky Raborn; a son, Dave Haskins; two sisters, Betty Atterberry and Lois Langford; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.