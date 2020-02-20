Home

Charles Brumbelow


1934 - 2020
Charles Brumbelow Obituary
Charles Brumbelow
Charles "C.F." Brumbelow, 85, of Mena died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Mount Ida.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Nunley Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Fisher of Hatfield and Pam Huff of Mena; two sons, Ted Brumbelow of Fayetteville and Keith Brumbelow of Bentonville; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020
