Charles Carroll
Charles Ralph Carroll, 83, of Van Buren, formerly of Tulsa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home. He was a retired president from the Bank of Henryetta and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clinton and Rhoda (Albritton) Carroll, and five brothers.
He is survived by a daughter, Pam Kindy of Van Buren; a son, Randy Carroll and his wife Sharon of Melbourne, Fla.; a sister, Betty Starr of Tulsa; and two grandchildren, Robert Day of Fort Smith and Kristin Kindy of Van Buren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 30, 2019