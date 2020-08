Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Caughman

Charles Caughman, 81, died Aug. 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sequoyah Memorial Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service. CDC guidelines will be followed.

He is survived by a daughter, Kendra Berry; two sons, Kenny and Donnie Caughman; two sisters; three brothers; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



