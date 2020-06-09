Charles Cauthron
1943 - 2020
Charles Cauthron
Charles Cauthron, 77, of Howe died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hodgen Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda McCamish; three sons, Charles Cauthron II and Steve and Jimmy Dodd; a brother, Jack Cauthern; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
