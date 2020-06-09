Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Cauthron

Charles Cauthron, 77, of Howe died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Heavener.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hodgen Cemetery.

He is survived by a daughter, Brenda McCamish; three sons, Charles Cauthron II and Steve and Jimmy Dodd; a brother, Jack Cauthern; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



