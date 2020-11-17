1/
Charles Christian
1949 - 2020-11-08
Charles Christian, 71, of Fort Smith died Nov. 8, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Center Point Cemetery in Redland, Okla., under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Wyonia; two sons, Rapheal and Thomas Christian; a sister, Mary Moore; three brothers, Paul, James and Wendall Christian; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
