Charles Christian

Charles Christian, 71, of Fort Smith died Nov. 8, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Center Point Cemetery in Redland, Okla., under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by his wife, Wyonia; two sons, Rapheal and Thomas Christian; a sister, Mary Moore; three brothers, Paul, James and Wendall Christian; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



