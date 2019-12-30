|
Charles Cloud
Charles "Red" Ray Cloud, 89, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Poteau. Red was born July 26, 1930, in Yuma, Ariz., to Jacob "Louis" and Ola Belle (Peerson) Cloud. He was raised in Bokoshe and married a Panama girl. He loved gardening, eating, traveling and most importantly, Jehovah God. He owned and operated Red Cloud's Used Cars for over 20 years. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Harlon Cloud; two brothers, Frank Cloud and Jake Cloud; and two sisters, Helen Hill and Launa Turner.
Survivors include his wife, Carmel (Call) Cloud of the home; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Carlon and Lola Cloud of LaGrange, Ky., and Chuck Cloud of Poteau; two daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn Sue and Patrick Weldon of Poteau and Carolyn Jean and Mike Young of Wister; a sister, Mildred Young of Edmond, Okla.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to visit with relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Duane Weldon, Keelan Cloud, Blake Weldon, Jacob Cloud, Cameron Cloud and Tate Weldon.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 31, 2019