|
|
Charles Daniels
Charles "Slim" Wayne Daniels, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 22, 2019. He was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Sebastian County to Charlie George Daniels and Waneda Louise Moschner Daniels. Wayne served in the U.S. Air Force and then went on to work for the Air National Guard as an aircraft maintenance supervisor for over 30 years. He loved to bird hunt and work with his cows and in his garden but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rodney W. Daniels; and two sisters, Kathryn Spicer and Doris Tibbs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda S. Daniels; one son, Charles Scott Daniels and wife Laura of Enid, Okla.; one daughter-in-law, Kelly Daniels of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Allison, Tanner, Heston and Camden Daniels; and numerous extended family and friends.
Wayne's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all their care and compassion.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019