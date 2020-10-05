1/1
Charles "C.J." Doengi Jr., 66, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a welder for Mid-South Steam Boiler & Engineering in Van Buren. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans and a member of District Fire Department No. 7 and the Christian Motorcycle Association. He loved each and everyone with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by her father, Charles Joseph Doengi Sr.; his mother, Irma Lee Craig (Stroud); and a brother, Claude O'Daniel.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Doengi of the home; two daughters, Sandy Wallace and husband Dewayne and Myra Parker and husband Raymond; two sons, Jeffery Davis and wife Louann and Raymond Davis and wife Michelle; five sisters, Louise Roberson and husband Jimmy, Kathy Hoyt, Theresa Doengi, Valarie Monday and husband Richard and Debra Gwinn; two brothers, Jimmy Roberson Jr. and Steve Doengi and wife Durenna; three granddaughters, Lillie Pense, Candaice Jo Wallace and Dorothy Mae Parker; four great-grandsons, Jayden Wallace, Layne Pense, Hunter Pense and Case Pense; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Barry Ward, Leonard Smith, Tony Langley, Willie Wood, Zane Pense and Willie Wood Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are members of District No. 7 Fire Department and the Christian Motorcycle Association.
Online tributes may be made www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
