Charles Eddins
Charles Wade Eddins, 82, of Hot Springs passed away July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at a Hot Springs hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1937, in New Orleans to Charles Harold and Beatrice Hilda (Dancy) Eddins.
In 1961, Charles graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, then spent the next 20 years serving our country and retired as a lieutenant commander. His wife stood by his side, traveling around the country and the world and supporting him through the Vietnam War. After the military, he raised cattle and maintained a farm in Needmore. His favorite pastime was fishing; he loved fishing from his boat in Bay St. Louis, Miss.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Sue Eddins of the home; two children, Sheryl Ann Davis and husband Wendell of Mena and Christopher Wade Eddins of Bellingham, Wash.; three grandchildren, Brandon Whit Maxey of Dallas, Johnathon Andrew Maxey of Mansfield and Kelli Ann Bunyard of Mena; four great-grandsons; a brother, Gary Allen Eddins and wife Doris of Rhode Island; and a sister, Lucille Eddins Hunter of Mandeville, La.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Buffalo Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314; or Buffalo Cemetery c/o Arvest Bank, 181 Highway 71 Bypass, Waldron, AR 72958 in Charles Wade Eddins name.
.