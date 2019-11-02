|
Charles Edwards
Charles Edwards, age 89, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 12, 1930, in Seminole, Okla., to the late Archie and Irene (Bruner) Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Archie Lee Edwards and Shirley June Ballard.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Jo of Fort Smith; six siblings, Freddie Edwards of Tyler, Texas, Geraldine Rhodes of Dallas, Wilma Lewis of Los Angeles, Johnnie Mae Johnson of Shamrock, Texas, Bobby Edwards of Abilene, Texas, and Clyde Edwards of Dallas; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family viewing for Charles will be noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Belva Ross officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Bruner Cemetery, west of Little, Okla.
Pallbearers will be Donald Ballard, Ronald Ballard, Laman Thomas, Gary Williams, Chris Edwards and Kevin Pickett.
Honorary pallbearers are Freddie Edwards, Bobby Edwards, Clyde Edwards, Kenneth Rhodes, Donald Lee Rhodes, Brandon Blount, Walter Edwards, Joseph White and Jerome Davis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019