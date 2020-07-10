Charles Fornaszewski

Charles Anthony Fornaszewski, 79, of Sallisaw passed away July 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 23, 1941, in Hartshorne, Okla., to Mildred (Miller) Fornaszewski and Anthony "Tony" Charles Fornaszewski. He married Betty Jean (Brooks) Fornaszewski on Sept. 3, 1960, in Sallisaw.

Mr. Fornaszewski was a supervisor for the Department of Human Services for 33 years and the founder of the Child Welfare Advisory Board. He was an active member of the Jaycees, a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church, a Black Diamond fan and one of the founders of Sallisaw Black Diamond Booster Club. He loved playing golf and spending time with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, on Jan. 1, 1996; and a brother, John Fornaszewski.

He is survived by two daughters, Stacey Jean England and Gayland and Toni Renee Jasna and Chad, both of Sallisaw; a brother, Stanley Fornaszewski of Sallisaw; three grandsons, Treye Girdner and Natalie, Dylan Jasna and Dalton Jasna, all of Sallisaw; two great-grandchildren, Quaid and Cash Girdner, both of Sallisaw; and two nieces, Christina Hornsey and Patti Barnes, both of Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Bethel Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial to follow at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the church.

Active pallbearers are Chad Jasna, Gayland England, Treye Girdner, Dylan Jasna, Dalton Jasna and Chris Sharp.

Honorary pallbearers are John D. Ely, Dale Brown, Marvin Thouvenel, Randy Edwards and members of "The Round Table of Coffee."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store