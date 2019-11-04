|
|
Charles Goines
Charles Goines, 91, of Roland died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home. He was a man of many talents: he was a skilled carpenter by trade, a successful small business owner, an investor and even worked a short time at Rheem in Fort Smith. He enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, fishing and hunting. He loved horse races and was known to frequent casinos in Shreveport, La., and Las Vegas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Orval Goines and Lois (Autry) Driscoll; a daughter, Charlotte Beller; a great-granddaughter, Jordan Taylor Breedlove; two halfsisters, JoAnn Bibb and Sheila Riddle; two stepsisters, Leta Reed and Joyce Andrews; and four stepbrothers, Francis, Bud, J.V. and Billy Driscoll.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean (Thomason) Goines of the home; three daughters, Debbie Hodgens and husband Gary and Cathy Gillooley and husband Michael, both of Roland, and Carla Orendorff and husband Barry of Central, Okla.; two halfsisters, Delores Edwards of Kibler and Alene Metcalf of Tulsa; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Roland. Burial will be held at a later date at Roland City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Shahan, Keith Orendorff, Amos Breedlove, Eric Hill, Daniel Vaught, Chandler Hopson and Taylor Vaught.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Hodgens, Michael Gillooley, Barry Orendroff, Colby Hodgens and Tommy Thomason.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019