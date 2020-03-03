|
Charles Houck
Charles Harley Houck, 38, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
He is survived by his wife, Treasure; a daughter, Cayden Houck; his mother and stepfather, Ruby and Bill Needham; six sisters, Elizabeth Dunn, Debra Houck, Valerie Alexander, Linda Stoufer, Sandra Bailey and Sharon Lofts; and a brother, Steven Neal.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020