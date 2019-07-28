|
|
Charles Karr
Charles Karr was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Coal Hill and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 27, 2019, in Fort Smith.
He dedicated his long career to the practice of law after graduating from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1967. He served on the Arkansas Constitutional Revision Study Commission in 1967 and served as a law clerk for Associate Justice Paul Ward of the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1968.
Returning to Fort Smith in 1969, he worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit until 1972 when he was elected as prosecuting attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit. He was elected for three terms. In 1977, Charles was selected president of the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney's Association.
In 1979, he entered private practice in Fort Smith and served his clients until he retired in 2009.
Following retirement, Charles volunteered at the Hope Chest of Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital.
Despite a demanding career, Charles always found time to spend time with his three children and, later, devoted a great deal of time to his grandchildren. He had a caring nature and was generous to those in need. He served for a time on the Board of Directors of BOST Inc., Lincoln Youth Service Center and United Way of Fort Smith. He was a member of West-Ark Church of Christ.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Doris Karr of Fort Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Suzanne; his children, Stephanie (Christopher Oleson); Jennifer Sanchez; and Jeffrey (Rochelle); his grandchildren, Hayley Sanchez, Adam, Ryan, Audrey and Samuel Karr; his sister, Beverly (John Lankford); his nieces; and his soul-dog, Harley.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope Chest, 717 N. Fourth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Service is entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 29, 2019