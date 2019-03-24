|
Charles Kolp
Charles Kolp, 83, of Roland passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home. He was a U.S. Marine, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the 188th Arkansas Fighter Wing.
Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at TheBOD Church in Roland with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with full military honors.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, where the family will visit with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Kolp; three sisters, Barbara Reichel, Cathy Goodsel and Ruth Watters; two brothers, John Kolp and George Kolp; four sons, Herman Springer and wife Barbara, Charles Kolp Jr. and wife Denise, Jim Kolp and wife Sherri and Phillip Kolp and wife Sandra; one daughter, Sharon Charlton; eight grandchildren, Wes Springer, Brooke Hallman and husband Tyson, Ashley Gauchat and husband Eric, Jamiee Freeman and husband Bryan, Lindsay Seubold and husband Josh, Maggie Sheffield and husband Damon, Duwaine Chase and wife Brittany and Trevor Charlton; 17 great-grandchildren; two special animal babies, Sisco and Angel; and many friends from his beloved 188th Air National Guard in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Buchhlotz.
Pallbearers will be former members of the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard: Steve Gist, H.C. Varnadorne, Terry Inman, Bill Mason, Dana Adams and former Marine John Bennett.
Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019