Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kolp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kolp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Kolp Obituary
Charles Kolp
Charles Kolp, 83, of Roland passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home. He was a U.S. Marine, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the 188th Arkansas Fighter Wing.
Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at TheBOD Church in Roland with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with full military honors.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, where the family will visit with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Kolp; three sisters, Barbara Reichel, Cathy Goodsel and Ruth Watters; two brothers, John Kolp and George Kolp; four sons, Herman Springer and wife Barbara, Charles Kolp Jr. and wife Denise, Jim Kolp and wife Sherri and Phillip Kolp and wife Sandra; one daughter, Sharon Charlton; eight grandchildren, Wes Springer, Brooke Hallman and husband Tyson, Ashley Gauchat and husband Eric, Jamiee Freeman and husband Bryan, Lindsay Seubold and husband Josh, Maggie Sheffield and husband Damon, Duwaine Chase and wife Brittany and Trevor Charlton; 17 great-grandchildren; two special animal babies, Sisco and Angel; and many friends from his beloved 188th Air National Guard in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Buchhlotz.
Pallbearers will be former members of the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard: Steve Gist, H.C. Varnadorne, Terry Inman, Bill Mason, Dana Adams and former Marine John Bennett.
Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now