Charles Kostka
Charles Thomas Kostka, 86, of Sallisaw died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Barbara; a daughter, Maria Bethany of Van Buren; a son, Victor Kostka of Sallisaw; three stepchildren, Leslie Bost of Oklahoma City, Janelle McCormack of California and Johnny Dewbery of Tishomingo, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019