Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kostka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kostka

Send Flowers
Charles Kostka Obituary
Charles Kostka
Charles Thomas Kostka, 86, of Sallisaw died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Barbara; a daughter, Maria Bethany of Van Buren; a son, Victor Kostka of Sallisaw; three stepchildren, Leslie Bost of Oklahoma City, Janelle McCormack of California and Johnny Dewbery of Tishomingo, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -