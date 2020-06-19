Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Lackey

Charles Otto Lackey, 97, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Polly; and a son, Robert Lackey.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



