Charles Lackey
Charles Otto Lackey, 97, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; and a son, Robert Lackey.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Charles Otto Lackey, 97, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; and a son, Robert Lackey.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.