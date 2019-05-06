|
|
Charles London
Charles was born Jan. 20, 1938, and passed away May 5, 2019, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Freda (Pense) London; a sister, Betty Friddle; and his son, Jackie D. London.
Charles is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. London of the home in Fort Smith; daughter, Janice McGrew of Fremont, Neb., Julie Dumas and husband Reese of Fort Smith; and daughter-in-law, Kathy London of Van Buren. Charles has six grandchildren, Stephanie and Stacy London, Kanessa, Kaden, Korbin and Keyanna Johnson; and three great-granddaughters, Kyleigh Reeves, Addison and Parker McDade.
Charles was a retired diesel mechanic from Ryder Truck Rental in Fort Smith and loved to work on cars and diesels. He also loved to fish, bowl, garden and be outdoors living and loving life with family. His whole life was being a dedicated caring provider for his family. He attended First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Vaught Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harry, Neal, Jerry and Justin Ridenour, Harlan Henson and Tony Bucella.
Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We want to thank Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion in helping Charles pass with dignity and tremendous peace.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019