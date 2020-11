Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Marr

Charles Dana Marr, 76, of Fort Smith died Nov. 9, 2020.

Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Dana Killian and Dawn Denny; a son, Drew Marr; a sister, Deanna Walker; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store