Charles McCormick
Charles Lavern McCormick, 85, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery.
He is survived by four daughters, Glenda Madlom of Sallisaw, Janice McCormick of Van Buren, Jolene Lee of Lavaca and Marcia Shields of Deville, La.; two sons, Michael McCormick of Fort Gibson and Keith McCormick of Owasso, Okla.; a sister, Joye Huddleston; three brothers, Leon, Euel and Jimmy McCormick; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020