Charles McDonald
Charles Edward McDonald, 70, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Triumph Church in Spiro with burial at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Berta; a daughter, Katrina Robinson; a son, Maurice McDonald Sr.; a stepdaughter, Shannon Johnson; two stepsons, Kevin and Daisean Green; two sisters, Anita Martin and Edith Henry; two stepsisters, Sharon Chandler and Joanna O'Daniel and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020