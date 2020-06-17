Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Meggs Sr.

Charles Edward Meggs Sr., 65, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Tulsa.

Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Roland Pentecostal Church, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; 11 children, Janie Pollard, Allene Moore, Victoria Duran, Charles Meggs Jr., Jesse Meggs, Stacy, Jimmy, Bobby, Terry and David Walker and Rex Robbins; and two sisters, Mary Hayes and Laura Guest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store