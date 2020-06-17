Charles Meggs Sr.
Charles Edward Meggs Sr., 65, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Tulsa.
Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Roland Pentecostal Church, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Patty; 11 children, Janie Pollard, Allene Moore, Victoria Duran, Charles Meggs Jr., Jesse Meggs, Stacy, Jimmy, Bobby, Terry and David Walker and Rex Robbins; and two sisters, Mary Hayes and Laura Guest.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
