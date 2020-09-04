Charles Patillo
Charles "Chuck" George Patillo, 67, of Booneville passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Hopeville, Calif., to James and Marilyn Patillo.
Chuck retired from the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Veterans of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Johnny Patillo.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Espinoza and husband Joseph of Booneville; two brothers, Ronnie Patillo and wife Darlene of Greenwood and Jimmy Patillo and wife Jennifer of California; a grandson, Austin Espinoza and wife Taylor; a granddaughter, Tara Espinoza; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Raleigh; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Hopewell Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Pallbearers will be Austin Espinoza, Joseph Espinoza, Ronnie Patillo, Kyle Petty and Bigger Wagstaff.
Honorary pallbearer is Jerry Morris.
