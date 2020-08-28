1/1
Charles Pierce
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles "Roughneck" Robert Pierce, 85, of Panama passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Pocola. Roughneck was born Sept. 10, 1934, in Panama to Luther and Myrtle (Gollihare) Pierce.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a teacher. He was a lifetime resident of Panama and loved the Panama Razorbacks and OU football. One of his favorite pastimes was drinking coffee in the mornings with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; a son, Ronnie; a grandson, Allan; three sisters; and a brother.
Survivors include two children, Sherry Bishop and Brian and Randy Pierce and Zandra; nine grandchildren, Dalton Pierce, Brianna Suggs, Kyle Dart, Randall Pierce, Jessica Daugherty, Cari Hokett, Marisa Bishop, Robbie Hamilton and Kristie Lovejoy; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Jimmy Dale Pierce and Shirley; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Fairview Cemetery in Panama with Dale Lowrimore officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
