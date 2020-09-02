1/1
Charles Ray Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ray Roberts
Charles Ray Roberts, age 74, passed away Sept. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Booneville to Verna and Hal Roberts. His passing comes 11 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Charles Ray married Janet, his high school sweetheart and lifetime love, on Dec. 22, 1967. He and Janet lived in Mississippi and Oklahoma for his job as a forester before settling in Mena 37 years ago. He enjoyed fishing and playing sports with his sons and traveling with his wife. He was an avid Razorbacks and Yankees fan. Even in the last few years, he and Janet spent their time on road trips and cruises, exploring the country together.
Whether you knew him as Charles Ray, Charles, C.R., Chuck, Daddy Chuckles or Pa-Paw, he always made you feel welcome and part of the family. His wife and kids were his life. Through sports, leading the church youth group and Sunday school, or traveling to be close to family, he always made it about them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jo Catherine Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet; three sons, Scott, John and Chris; a brother, John Ross Williams and wife Doris; four grandchildren, Monique, Rodney, Aiden and Hope; his nephews, nieces and cousins; along with many more.
A small private family ceremony will be held for Charles Ray. Services are under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Youth Group or Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved