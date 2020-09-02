Charles Ray Roberts

Charles Ray Roberts, age 74, passed away Sept. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Booneville to Verna and Hal Roberts. His passing comes 11 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Charles Ray married Janet, his high school sweetheart and lifetime love, on Dec. 22, 1967. He and Janet lived in Mississippi and Oklahoma for his job as a forester before settling in Mena 37 years ago. He enjoyed fishing and playing sports with his sons and traveling with his wife. He was an avid Razorbacks and Yankees fan. Even in the last few years, he and Janet spent their time on road trips and cruises, exploring the country together.

Whether you knew him as Charles Ray, Charles, C.R., Chuck, Daddy Chuckles or Pa-Paw, he always made you feel welcome and part of the family. His wife and kids were his life. Through sports, leading the church youth group and Sunday school, or traveling to be close to family, he always made it about them.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jo Catherine Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet; three sons, Scott, John and Chris; a brother, John Ross Williams and wife Doris; four grandchildren, Monique, Rodney, Aiden and Hope; his nephews, nieces and cousins; along with many more.

A small private family ceremony will be held for Charles Ray. Services are under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Youth Group or Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store